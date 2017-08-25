Modelo talla grande Ashley Graham y otras famosas posaron desnudas para la revista Love

Publicado por
La revista inglesa Love decidió lanzar su edición 18ª con un especial en blanco y negro, en el que varias modelos posaron completamente desnudas. En el último número se puede ver a reconocidos rostros del mundo de la moda y actuación, de todas las edades y tallas, como Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski, entre otras.
Partiendo por la portada, Love Magazine presenta a una sexy Nicole Kidman en un traje de baño rojo y un sombrero vaquero, pero eso es sólo el comienzo de las fotos ultra sensuales del interior, consignó el sitio web de la revista de moda Elle.
La actriz australiana fue todo un éxito con su fotografía en la cuenta de Instagram de la revista, donde afirmó que después de realizar la sesión, se arrepintió y pensó que se había “vuelto loca”.
“Después del rodaje, estaba como, ¿qué hice?, ¿perdí la cabeza?, ¿cómo quedaron las capturas?, ¿parezco una loca?”, afirmó.
Las imágenes, a cargo del fotógrafo de moda francés, Patrick Demarchelier, destacaron especialmente porque entre las mujeres que posaron para su lente, estaba la supermodelo de los años 80 y 90, Stephanie Seymour, quien a los 49 años reaparece es su mejor momento.
En la revista también aparecen imágenes de las modelos Doutzen Kroes, Amber Valletta, Alexa Chung, Slock Woods y Karen Elson.
'When I moved to IMG about four years ago, the first thing I said to my agent was, "I want to work every single day"' – @theashleygraham tells @jacksunnucks in the new issue of LOVE – on sale now. Photography @patrickdemarchelier, Fashion Editors @_charlesjeffrey, @babbym and @kegrand, Casting @bitton #lovedup
‘New York was way better in the nineties. More dangerous. But more fun. Shalom lived close by, Kate lived close by. Everyone lived Downtown then.’ The iconic supermodel-turned-actor @ambervalletta talks fashion, playing the villain and who she’d most like to collaborate with in #LOVE18. Interview @jacksunnucks, Photography @patrickdemarchelier, Fashion Editors @_charlesjeffrey, @babbym and @kegrand, Casting @bitton #lovedup
'When you're young you're a perfect mix of really cocky and really naive.' – @alexachung on making it at the tender age of 22 in the new issue of LOVE – on sale now. Read Alexa's interview with @paul_flynn over on thelovemagazine.co.uk now. Photography @patrickdemarchelier, Fashion Editors @_charlesjeffrey, @babbym and @kegrand, Casting @bitton ✨ #lovedup
'Certain women, no matter what, they get put into certain boxes more than men,’ @emrata tells @paul_flynn in the new issue of LOVE. ‘It says so much about how much we don’t like women in culture that if they show their bodies, they’re vulgar, basically.’ Read the full interview with Emily in #LOVE18 – on sale now. Photography @patrickdemarchelier, Fashion Editors @_charlesjeffrey, @babbym and @kegrand, Casting @bitton #lovedup
The one and only Slick Woods ⚡ 'I didn’t know anything about a brand before last May,’ said @slickwoods, reflecting on her phenomenal year. ‘But now I can throw a little Miu Miu on it! I’m gonna style it different, or chop that shit! I don’t give a fuck – I will chop shit up and make the titty fall out!’ ⠀ Read Slick’s full interview with @jacksunnucks in #LOVE18 – on sale now. ⠀ #lovedup ⠀ Photography @patrickdemarchelier, Fashion Editors @_charlesjeffrey, @babbym, @kegrand, Hair @ashleyjavierhair, Make-up @hungvanngo, Casting @bitton
‘Then there’s this absolute ironic twist where the sullen, slightly depressed, pseudo-Goth girl gets told she can be a model. It was like a fucking joke to everyone. Everyone’s laughing. And it was the best thing that ever happened to me.’ ⠀ The phenomenal @misskarenelson in #LOVE18 interviewed by @paul_flynn. ⠀ #lovedup ⠀ Photography @patrickdemarchelier, Fashion Editors @_charlesjeffrey, @mattybovan and @kegrand, Hair @ashleyjavierhair, Make-up @hungvanngo, Casting @bitton
‘Glamour is more about your public – what you want them to see in you,’ says the incomparable @StephanieSeymourofficial of the very quality she seems to exude in buckets. ‘Style is more about what you want to see in yourself. So there’s a big difference.’ ⠀ Happy birthday, Stephanie! ⠀ ⠀ From #LOVE18 – on sale now! #lovedup ⠀ Interview @jacksunnucks, Photography @patrickdemarchelier, Fashion Editors @_charlesjeffrey, @babbym and @kegrand, Hair @davidvoncannon, Make-up @hungvanngo