Modelo talla grande Ashley Graham y otras famosas posaron desnudas para la revista Love

La revista inglesa Love decidió lanzar su edición 18ª con un especial en blanco y negro, en el que varias modelos posaron completamente desnudas. En el último número se puede ver a reconocidos rostros del mundo de la moda y actuación, de todas las edades y tallas, como Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski, entre otras.

Partiendo por la portada, Love Magazine presenta a una sexy Nicole Kidman en un traje de baño rojo y un sombrero vaquero, pero eso es sólo el comienzo de las fotos ultra sensuales del interior, consignó el sitio web de la revista de moda Elle.

La actriz australiana fue todo un éxito con su fotografía en la cuenta de Instagram de la revista, donde afirmó que después de realizar la sesión, se arrepintió y pensó que se había “vuelto loca”.

“Después del rodaje, estaba como, ¿qué hice?, ¿perdí la cabeza?, ¿cómo quedaron las capturas?, ¿parezco una loca?”, afirmó.

Las imágenes, a cargo del fotógrafo de moda francés, Patrick Demarchelier, destacaron especialmente porque entre las mujeres que posaron para su lente, estaba la supermodelo de los años 80 y 90, Stephanie Seymour, quien a los 49 años reaparece es su mejor momento.

En la revista también aparecen imágenes de las modelos Doutzen Kroes, Amber Valletta, Alexa Chung, Slock Woods y Karen Elson.

