Modelo talla grande protagonista de cruel meme se defiende con valioso mensaje

Publicado por
La modelo norteamericana y talla grande, Noonie Regardless, subió a su cuenta de instagram una foto utilizando un croptop, dejando su abdomen a la vista.
Tres días después, se convirtió en un meme que decía “deja los bralette y croptop para niñas delgadas” acompañado de dos emoticones, uno de ballena y otro de una cara vomitando.
Luego de esto, Noonie subió a su cuenta de instagram el meme que hicieron sobre ella y expresó que “no entiendo por qué a estas alturas las personas aún se averguenzan por esto”.
Además sostuvo que “no tienes que ser delgada para verte bien con un croptop o bralette. Para las señoritas con guatita usen lo que quieran y hagan que los demás se sientan incómodos”.
Además, añadió que “como mujeres debemos aprender a levantar a cada uno en vez de tratar de tirarlos para abajo””.
Noonie dijo al sitio web de Yahoo! que “decidió compartir el meme en su propia cuenta, con más de 50.000 seguidores, para que la gente sepa que la vergüenza del cuerpo sigue siendo real”.
Revisa a continuación otras fotos de la modelo:
Everyone keeps telling me I'm on snapchats story's! I wouldn't know because I don't really get on my Snapchat but I'm honored that my story is getting out more. Thank you all who support me for who I am and what I do. I love you all😘 (Hoping for interviews next to get my story out and to answer questions. I keep dreaming about being on Ellen's TV show. Maybe it's a sign 🤷🏾♀️))
When you're chubby/big people love throwing in your face, "work out, eat less, eat healthier, you're going to die of a heart attack" and much more. It's nerve racking to here things like this. I do eat healthy and unhealthy, I work out from time to time no I don't look like a size 0 to fit society's beauty standards but I know for a fact I'm perfectly fine the way I am. But what gets me is a lot of people know they'll pick up a chocolate bar, French fries, a hamburger or even ice cream in a minute and eat tf out of it. But since I have more fat than them they will attack me.