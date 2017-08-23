 

Modelo talla grande protagonista de cruel meme se defiende con valioso mensaje

La modelo norteamericana y talla grande, Noonie Regardless, subió a su cuenta de instagram una foto utilizando un croptop, dejando su abdomen a la vista.

Tres días después, se convirtió en un meme que decía “deja los bralette y croptop para niñas delgadas” acompañado de dos emoticones, uno de ballena y otro de una cara vomitando.

Luego de esto, Noonie subió a su cuenta de instagram el meme que hicieron sobre ella y expresó que “no entiendo por qué a estas alturas las personas aún se averguenzan por esto”.

Además sostuvo que “no tienes que ser delgada para verte bien con un croptop o bralette. Para las señoritas con guatita usen lo que quieran y hagan que los demás se sientan incómodos”.

Además, añadió que “como mujeres debemos aprender a levantar a cada uno en vez de tratar de tirarlos para abajo””.

Noonie dijo al sitio web de Yahoo! que “decidió compartir el meme en su propia cuenta, con más de 50.000 seguidores, para que la gente sepa que la vergüenza del cuerpo sigue siendo real”.

Revisa a continuación otras fotos de la modelo:

