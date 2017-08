Bloguera muestra la prueba definitiva de que las tallas mienten

LOL sizing can be SUCH bullshit 😂😂 these are both a size 10 short from express in their low rise leggings. Literally the same store, cut, size, etc. The one was a hair too big & the other didn't even go over my thighs 😂😂 like WHAAAT?! My reason for sharing is…If you ever find yourself in a fitting room ready to bust into tears when something doesn't fit (we've all been there, myself included…millions of times…ask my mom) REMEMBER THIS PIC! There are times I'm a small, times I cant even muscle into a large, times a 10 falls off my hips & times, like this, it doesn't even get past my thighs. Sizing is silly…no one will know if you had to bump up or down because of the cut, style, or likely completely wrong sizing on the store's part. You mean so much more than fitting into the smallest size you can. Our value should never come from a number…on the scale or in our clothes. 😘✌🏼

