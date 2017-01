Shag: el corte de pelo que se tomará 2017

One of my favourite stylists I've come across on instagram @salsalhair shows us a great way to change your long hair! #Repost @salsalhair ・・・ The Beach Shag #salsalhair #movement #bangs #shag #modernshag #sexyhair #modernhair #texture #effortlesshair

A photo posted by Peló Style (@pelostyle) on Jan 9, 2017 at 4:51am PST