Rostros nacionales se fotografían amamantando a sus hijos para defender la lactancia libre

In commemoration of the month of breastfeeding This project was born due to discrimination and in some cases prohibition of breastfeeding in public places. This paper aims to show how natural and beautiful the act is as a claim of the right of mothers to be able to feed their children where they want. In this first publication the beautiful Antonella Orsini with her baby "Breastfeeding I have no words to describe this important moment in my life. I just fell in love and the symbiosis we achieved made me completely happy. I never felt more nourishing, more productive or more yours or mine. I nursed because it became natural, vital, magical, animal and unrepeatable. Because we are Goddesses and Mammals. " Photography and Post: Renato Del Valle Attendance: Victor Arellano Production: Romina Maroli My deepest thanks to Demente Producciones Chile for their support. #derechodemujer #movement #lactanciachile #sessionofphotostoappropriate #portrait #portrait #chilephoto #chileanphotographer #renatodelvalle En conmemoracion del mes de la lactancia Este proyecto nacio debido a la discriminacion y en algunos caso prohibición de amamantar en lugares públicos. Este trabajo pretende mostrar lo natural y hermoso del acto como una reivindicación del derecho de las madres de poder alimentar a sus hijos donde deseen. En esta primera publicacion la bella Antonella Orsini con su bebe "Amamanto No tengo palabras para describir este momento tan importante en mi vida. Apenas lo tuve me enamoré y la simbiosis que logramos me hizo completamente feliz. Nunca me sentí más nutritiva, más productiva ni más suya ni más mía. Amamanté porque se me hizo natural, vital, mágico, animal e irrepetible. Porque somos Diosas y Mamíferas." Fotografia y Post : Renato Del Valle Asistencia : Victor Arellano Produccion: Romina Maroli Mis mas profundo agradecimiento a Demente Producciones Chile por su apoyo. #derechodemujer #mesdelalactancia #lactanciachile #sesiondefotosparapromoverlalactanciamaterna #retrato #portrait #chilephoto #chileanphotographer #renatodelvalle @breastfeedingart #breastfeedingcampaign #breastfeedingbookclub

