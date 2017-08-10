Rostros nacionales se fotografían amamantando a sus hijos para defender la lactancia libre

Publicado por
Como una forma de promover la lactancia materna libre, actrices y modelos nacionales e internacionales posaron amamantando para el fotógrafo profesional Renato del Valle, ex participante de Master Chef.
La idea de esta iniciativa es terminar con la discriminación hacia la mujer que amamanta, ya sea en lugares públicos o redes sociales y contó con la producción de Romina Maroli, consignó el portal femenino Nueva Mujer.
La serie de fotografías ha sido compartida por sus protagonistas en sus respectivas cuentas de Instagram y algunas de ellas son Antonella Ríos, Simone Mardones y Titi Aguayo.
Recordemos que hace unos días la actriz e instructora de Yoga, Antonella Orsini, publicó su fotografía en la misma red social y obtuvo una gran cantidad de comentarios de sus seguidores. Además, reconoció que esa fue la última foto de su pequeño Luan antes de que dejara de amamantar.
"Amamanto No tengo palabras para describir este momento tan importante en mi vida. Apenas lo tuve me enamoré y la simbiosis que logramos me hizo completamente feliz. Nunca me sentí más nutritiva, más productiva ni más suya ni más mía. Amamanté porque se me hizo natural, vital, mágico, animal e irrepetible. Porque somos Diosas y Mamíferas." - Antonella Orsini
Fotografia: Renato Del Valle
Produccion: Romina Maroli
"Amamantar, me hace feliz, me pone contenta, me alumbra el alma, me da fuerza, me hace bien, bueno… nos hace bien" - Simone Mardones
Fotografia: Renato Del Valle
Produccion: Romina Maroli
"La lactancia es el momento más íntimo que se puede tener con un hij@, es una conexión inexplicable" - Titi Aguayo
Fotografia: Renato Del Valle
Produccion: Romina Maroli
"Darle pecho a mi hija, alimentarla, verla crecer día a día en mis brazos producto de nuestra unión, y que a través de la conección que nos brinda el pecho ella pueda seguir aún fuera de mí este proceso que comenzó con su génesis, creo que define el comienzo de la experiencia más maravillosa que puede vivir cualquier mujer, ser madre y creadora de una vida, vida que es alojada en el propio cuerpo, y luego fuera de el, por ese mismo cuerpo nutrida…" - Romina Maroli
Fotografia: Renato Del Valle
"Para mi fue todo un exito amamamantar a mi hijo Manuel, pues al ya no ser primeriza estuve mas conciente y conectada con el y realmente es un momento único y precioso" - Antonella Ríos
Fotografia: Renato Del Valle
Produccion: Romina Maroli
"Mientras el está durmiendo en mi brazo, con la teta en la boca, y con otra mano asegurando la otra, seguimos viviendo una conexión donde yo sé que aún somos uno solo. No tengo apuro, no hay nada que no se pueda postergar por una maternidad plena." - Yulia Savchenko
Fotografia: Renato del Valle
Produccion: Romina Maroli