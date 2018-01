Miley Cyrus dedica bello mensaje a Elton John tras presentarse juntos en premios Grammy

Sir Elton John, I can't thank you enough for giving me the honor of performing with you tonight at The Grammys! I've loved every moment I've spent with you over the years & will cherish each second of your kindness …. let's kick ass and keep fighting for an end to the AIDS epidemic! Everything you do inspires me to keep workin hard and never giving up on all my dreams ! Love you dearly!

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 28, 2018 at 7:34pm PST