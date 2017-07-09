Green Day sobre polémica por muerte en espectáculo: No lo sabíamos o no hubiésemos tocado

El viernes en la noche un acróbata tuvo una caída mortal durante un número presentado en el festival Mad Cool de Madrid, España. La víctima es Pedro Aunión Monroy, quien cayó de una jaula, colgada a varias decenas de metros de altura, en la que estaba llevando a cabo su número de danza.
La tragedia ocurrió frente a las miles de personas que estaban en el lugar, muchas de las cuales estaban grabando el espectáculo y registraron lo ocurrido.
No obstante, pese a la muerte del artista, el festival continuó llevándose a cabo, sin que los organizadores detuvieran los shows que veían después. Esto generó críticas masivas, generando polémica en España.
Una de las bandas que se presentó en el festival, luego de que Aunión muriera, fue la banda estadounidense de pop punk y punk rock Green Day.
Al respecto, Billie Joe Armstrong, líder de Green Day, publicó una sentida declaración en su cuenta en Instagram el sábado en la noche, donde aseguró que nadie les había dicho que alguien había muerto. De haberlo sabido, no habrían salido a tocar.
“Green Day no supo del accidente hasta después de que nuestro show se había terminado. Ni siquiera sabíamos que había un espectáculo con acróbatas. Estos festivales son enormes, hay muchas cosas que ocurren al mismo tiempo y es imposible mantener contacto con todos los artistas y performances”, indicó el músico.
En ese sentido, añadió que “15 minutos antes del show, al mánager de nuestro tour le dijeron que esperáramos, porque había algún tipo de problema de seguridad. Es normal que ocurra esta clase de problemas y procedimientos en todos los show. NO nos dijeron qué era, lo cual también es usual en estos casos. Esperamos como nos ordenaron. Aún así, no teníamos idea de que había sucedido un accidente. Luego nos dieron el vamos“.
Tras tocar por dos horas y media, regresaron detrás del escenario, y recién ahí les informaron de la tragedia. “Estábamos en shock. No sé por qué las autoridades prefirieron no decirnos del accidente antes de nuestro concierto (…) Esto nunca había pasado en los 30 años que Green Day lleva presentándose en vivo”, relató.
Asimismo, recalcó que “si hubiésemos sabido antes de la presentación, no hubiésemos tocado. No somos personas sin corazón. La seguridad en nuestros conciertos es nuestra absoluta prioridad. Lo que ocurrió con Pedro es inconcebible”.
“Estamos muy tristes por Pedro y su familia y rezamos por ellos en este tiempo de dolor. No puedo imaginar cuánto están sufriendo”, agregó.
Last night at the Mad Cool festival in Spain there was a horrific accident. An acrobat by the name of Pedro was killed during his performance before Green Day played our show. We are so sad for Pedro and his family and we pray for them in this time of grief. I can't imagine how much suffering the friends and family are going through. Many of you are wondering why we continued to play our show after the accident. Green Day did not hear about the accident until after our show was over. We didn't even know there was an acrobat performance at all. these festivals are huge. There are so many things happening at the same time it's impossible to keep up with every performer/artist.. We were in a back stage compound about a half mile away from the main festival stage. We were warming up ready to go at 11:25 pm. 15 minutes prior our tour management was told by local authorities to wait to go on stage because there was some sort of security issue. Security issues are a normal occurrence and procedure at any show.. we were NOT told why which is also normal. we waited as we were instructed. Still, We had no clue there was any such accident. We were given the ok. The band jumped into vans and drove to the main festival stage. This was to be the last show of our European tour and we were all so excited to play our hearts out one last time. We were on stage at around midnight and played around two and a half hours. Everything seemed normal. the crowd and fans had a good time. We got off stage and drove back to our artist compound. It was there when we were told the shocking news about Pedro. All of us were in disbelief. I don't know why the authorities chose not to tell us about the accident before our concert. All we know is what was said after our concert. This has never happened in the 30 years Green Day have been performing live. If we had known prior to our performance we most likely would not have played at all. We are not heartless people. The safety and well being at any of our concerts absolutely comes first. What happened to Pedro is unthinkable. Once again we are heartbroken for his friends and family.
Sobre lo ocurrido, los organizadores del festival afirmaron en un comunicado publicado el viernes por la noche que habían seguido con el programa “por razones de seguridad”, a pesar del “terrible accidente”.