Estos son los principales ganadores de los Globos de Oro

Este domingo se llevó a cabo una nueva entrega de los premios Globos de Oro, la que se realizó en un momento marcado por las denuncias de acoso y abuso sexual dentro de la industria.
Por esta razón, importantes actrices y actores decidieron iniciar una campaña llamada Times’up, que consistió en acudir a la jornada vestidos de negro en protesta por lo que se vive en el mundo del espectáculo.
A continuación te dejamos la lista de ganadora.
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE TV – SERIE LIMITADA
Nicole Kidman – “Big Little Lies”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE TV – COMEDIA O MUSICAL
Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE TV – DRAMA
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
MEJOR ACTOR DE TV – DRAMA
Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”
MEJOR SERIE DE TV – DRAMA
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO – TV
Alexander Skarsgard – “Big Little Lies”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO – TV
Laura Dern – “Big Little Lies”
MEJOR ACTOR DE TV – SERIE LIMITADA
Ewan McGregor – “Fargo”
MEJOR SERIE DE TV – COMEDIA
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
MEJOR ACTOR DE TV – COMEDIA O MUSICAL
Aziz Ansari – “Master of None”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
“The Shape of Water”
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
“The Greatest Showman” – ‘This Is Me’
MEJOR ACTOR DE MUSICAL O COMEDIA
James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
“Coco”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
MEJOR GUION
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
“In the Fade”
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro “The Shape of Water”
MEJOR MINISERIE O PELÍCULA DE TV
“Big Little Lies”