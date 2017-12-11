Anuncian a los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2018

Último cómputo:
“La forma del agua”, la cinta del mexicano Guillermo del Toro, recibió este lunes el mayor número de nominaciones a los Globos de Oro, quedándose con 7 candidaturas.
“The Post” y “Tres anuncios por un crimen” le siguen con seis, mientras que “Lady Bird” recibió cuatro.
Estos anuncios anteceden a los del sindicato de actores (SAG), abriendo la temporada de premios que termina con el codiciado Óscar.
La fantasía romántica compite para mejor película, guión y director, así como para mejor música original, actriz (Sally Hawkins), actor y actriz de reparto (Richard Jenkins y Octavia Spencer).
Los otros nominados a mejor película dramática son: “Lady Bird”, “The Post”, “Tres anuncios por un crimen” y “Molly’s Game”.
Aunque los Globos de Oro, que se celebran el 7 de enero, tienen un perfil superior, no son vistos tanto como un termómetro para los premios de la Academia porque no vota la industria del cine sino los miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA, en inglés).
Del lado de la televisión, “Big Little Lies” -que ya recibió cinco Emmys-, lidera con seis nominaciones.
“Feud: Bette and Joan” le sigue con cuatro, mientras que “Fargo”, “The Handmaid’s Tale” y “This is Us” recogieron tres cada una.
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Molly’s Game
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Aziz Ansari – Master of None
Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick
William H. Macy – Shameless
Eric McCormack – Will & Grace
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Alison Brie – Glow
Issa Rae – Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Frankie Shaw – SMILF
Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law – The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Geoffrey Rush – Genius
Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
David Thewlis – Fargo
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Christian Slater – Mr. Robot
Jessica Biel – The Sinner
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Coco
Loving Vincent