Anuncian a los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2018



“La forma del agua”, la cinta del mexicano Guillermo del Toro, recibió este lunes el mayor número de nominaciones a los Globos de Oro, quedándose con 7 candidaturas.

“The Post” y “Tres anuncios por un crimen” le siguen con seis, mientras que “Lady Bird” recibió cuatro.

Estos anuncios anteceden a los del sindicato de actores (SAG), abriendo la temporada de premios que termina con el codiciado Óscar.

La fantasía romántica compite para mejor película, guión y director, así como para mejor música original, actriz (Sally Hawkins), actor y actriz de reparto (Richard Jenkins y Octavia Spencer).

Los otros nominados a mejor película dramática son: “Lady Bird”, “The Post”, “Tres anuncios por un crimen” y “Molly’s Game”.

Aunque los Globos de Oro, que se celebran el 7 de enero, tienen un perfil superior, no son vistos tanto como un termómetro para los premios de la Academia porque no vota la industria del cine sino los miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA, en inglés).

Del lado de la televisión, “Big Little Lies” -que ya recibió cinco Emmys-, lidera con seis nominaciones.



“Feud: Bette and Joan” le sigue con cuatro, mientras que “Fargo”, “The Handmaid’s Tale” y “This is Us” recogieron tres cada una.

Mejor Película (Comedia/Musical)

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Mejor Película (Drama)

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Molly’s Game

Mejor actor (Drama)

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Mejor actriz (Drama)

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Mejor actriz secundaria

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Mejor actor secundario

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor película extranjera

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Mejor comedia

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Mejor actor (Musical/Comedia)

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Aziz Ansari – Master of None

Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick

William H. Macy – Shameless

Eric McCormack – Will & Grace

Mejor actriz (Musical/Comedia)

Pamela Adlon – Better Things

Alison Brie – Glow

Issa Rae – Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Frankie Shaw – SMILF

Mejor actor en miniserie

Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law – The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Geoffrey Rush – Genius

Mejor actor secundario en miniserie

Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies

David Thewlis – Fargo

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Christian Slater – Mr. Robot

Mejor actriz secundaria en miniserie

Jessica Biel – The Sinner

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies

Mejor Miniserie

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Mejor Comedia

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Mejor película animada

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Coco

Loving Vincent