Revelan nuevas fotos de Rami Malek como Freddie Mercury

#RamiMalek is #FreddieMercury in this exclusive first look at 'Bohemian Rhapsody.'👌🏻The Bryan Singer-directed film (out Dec. 25, 2018) chronicles #Queen from 1970, when Mercury teamed with Brian May and Roger Taylor, until the band’s performance at Live Aid in 1985, six years before the singer died of complications from AIDS. Click the link in our bio for more. 📷: Nick Delaney/Fox

