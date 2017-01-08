Globos de Oro 2017: La lista completa de nominados al galardón

Este domingo se celebra la 74ª Entrega de los Premios Globo de Oro, los que reconocen cada año la excelencia en profesionales del cine y la televisión.

La premiación, que será trasmitida a partir de las 9 pm (en Chile) por el canal de cable TNT, contará con más de 20 categorías para reconocer a los mejores en el rubro.

A continuación revisa a los nominados:

CINE

Mejor película, drama

– Hacksaw Ridge

– Hell or High Water

– Lion

– Manchester by the Sea

– Moonlight

Mejor película, musical o comedia

– 20th Century Women

– Deadpool

– Florence Foster Jenkins

– La La Land

– Sing Street

Mejor actor, drama

– Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

– Joel Edgerton, “Loving”

– Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

– Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

– Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Mejor actriz, drama

– Amy Adams, “Arrival”

– Jessica Chastain, “Miss Sloane”

– Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

– Ruth Negga, “Loving”

– Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Mejor actor, musical o comedia

– Colin Farrell, “The Lobster”

– Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

– Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

– Jonah Hill, “War Dogs”

– Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool”

Mejor actriz, musical o comedia

– Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”

– Lily Collins, “Rules Don’t Apply”

– Hailee Steinfeld, “The Edge of Seventeen”

– Emma Stone, “La La Land”

– Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Mejor actor de reparto

– Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

– Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

– Simon Helberg, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

– Dev Patel, “Lion”

– Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals”

Mejor actriz de reparto

– Viola Davis, “Fences”

– Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

– Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

– Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

– Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Mejor director

– Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

– Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals”

– Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

– Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

– Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Mejor guión

-Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

– Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals”

– Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

– Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

– Taylor Sheridan, “Hell or High Water”

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

– “Divines” (Francia)

– “Elle” (Francia)

– “Neruda” (Chile)

– “The Salesman” (Irán/Francia)

– “Toni Erdmann” (Alemania)

Mejor película animada

– “Kubo and the Two Strings”

– “Moana”

– “My Life as a Zucchini”

– “Sing”

– “Zootopia”

Televisión

Mejor serie, drama

– “The Crown” (Netflix)

– “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

– “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

– “This Is Us” (NBC)

– “Westworld” (HBO)

Mejor actor, drama

– Rami Malek, “Mr Robot”

– Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

– Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

– Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

– Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath”

Mejor actriz, drama

– Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

– Claire Foy, “The Crown”

– Keri Russell, “The Americans”

– Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”

– Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

Mejor serie, musical o comedia

– “Atlanta” (FX)

– “Black-ish” (ABC)

– “Mozart in the Jungle” (Amazon)

– “Transparent” (Amazon)

– “Veep” (HBO)

Mejor actor, musical o comedia

– Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

– Gael Garcia Bernal, “Mozart in the Jungle”

– Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

– Nick Nolte, “Graves”

– Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Mejor actriz, musical o comedia

– Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

– Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

– Sarah Jessica Parker, “Divorce”

– Issa Rae, “Insecure”

– Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”

– Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Mejor miniserie o película para TV

– “American Crime” (ABC)

– “The Dresser” (Starz)

– “The Night Manager” (AMC)

– “The Night Of” (HBO)

– “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

Mejor actor, miniserie o película para TV

– Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”

– Bryan Cranston, “All The Way”

– Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”

– John Turturro, “The Night Of”

– Courtney B. Vance, “The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Mejor actriz, miniserie o película para TV

– Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

– Riley Keough, “The Girlfriend Experience”

Sarah Paulson, “The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

– Charlotte Rampling, “London Spy”

– Kerry Washington, “Confirmation”