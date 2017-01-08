Globos de Oro 2017: La lista completa de nominados al galardón

Este domingo se celebra la 74ª Entrega de los Premios Globo de Oro, los que reconocen cada año la excelencia en profesionales del cine y la televisión.
La premiación, que será trasmitida a partir de las 9 pm (en Chile) por el canal de cable TNT, contará con más de 20 categorías para reconocer a los mejores en el rubro.
A continuación revisa a los nominados:
– Hacksaw Ridge
– Hell or High Water
– Lion
– Manchester by the Sea
– Moonlight
– 20th Century Women
– Deadpool
– Florence Foster Jenkins
– La La Land
– Sing Street
– Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”
– Joel Edgerton, “Loving”
– Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”
– Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”
– Denzel Washington, “Fences”
– Amy Adams, “Arrival”
– Jessica Chastain, “Miss Sloane”
– Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”
– Ruth Negga, “Loving”
– Natalie Portman, “Jackie”
– Colin Farrell, “The Lobster”
– Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”
– Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
– Jonah Hill, “War Dogs”
– Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool”
– Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”
– Lily Collins, “Rules Don’t Apply”
– Hailee Steinfeld, “The Edge of Seventeen”
– Emma Stone, “La La Land”
– Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
– Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”
– Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”
– Simon Helberg, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
– Dev Patel, “Lion”
– Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals”
– Viola Davis, “Fences”
– Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”
– Nicole Kidman, “Lion”
– Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”
– Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”
– Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”
– Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals”
– Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”
– Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”
– Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”
– Taylor Sheridan, “Hell or High Water”
– “Divines” (Francia)
– “Elle” (Francia)
– “Neruda” (Chile)
– “The Salesman” (Irán/Francia)
– “Toni Erdmann” (Alemania)
– “Kubo and the Two Strings”
– “Moana”
– “My Life as a Zucchini”
– “Sing”
– “Zootopia”
– “The Crown” (Netflix)
– “Game of Thrones” (HBO)
– “Stranger Things” (Netflix)
– “This Is Us” (NBC)
– “Westworld” (HBO)
– Rami Malek, “Mr Robot”
– Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
– Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”
– Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”
– Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath”
– Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”
– Claire Foy, “The Crown”
– Keri Russell, “The Americans”
– Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”
– Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”
– “Atlanta” (FX)
– “Black-ish” (ABC)
– “Mozart in the Jungle” (Amazon)
– “Transparent” (Amazon)
– “Veep” (HBO)
– Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
– Gael Garcia Bernal, “Mozart in the Jungle”
– Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
– Nick Nolte, “Graves”
– Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”
– Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”
– Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
– Sarah Jessica Parker, “Divorce”
– Issa Rae, “Insecure”
– Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”
– Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
– “American Crime” (ABC)
– “The Dresser” (Starz)
– “The Night Manager” (AMC)
– “The Night Of” (HBO)
– “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)
– Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”
– Bryan Cranston, “All The Way”
– Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”
– John Turturro, “The Night Of”
– Courtney B. Vance, “The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
– Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”
– Riley Keough, “The Girlfriend Experience”
Sarah Paulson, “The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
– Charlotte Rampling, “London Spy”
– Kerry Washington, “Confirmation”