Pamela Anderson reaparece en la alfombra roja y vuelve a sorprender por cambio en su cara

– Kiss me quick 🖤 • "David [LaChapelle] is my #soulmate. We push each other, creatively. It’s hard to believe that we could be pushed further than we already have been but this is why we have loved each other so long: it just keeps intensifying". @pamelaanderson on collaborating with the #iconic #DavidLachapelle for #kingkongmagazine #sergeipolunin #pamelaanderson

A post shared by KING KONG MAGAZINE (@kingkongmagazine) on Oct 9, 2017 at 12:56am PDT