Revelan último video de Chester Bennington antes de morir: compartía con su familia

A CALL TO ARMS: The only way to win a war Is unrelenting peace No matter what the cause The violence will not cease Death breads only dying We always have a choice Peace won't stop your crying But tears still have a voice We may always disagree But questions long for answers Close your eyes you'll never see The war machine's a cancer A parasite that eats your soul Leaving nothing but the grave To those who keep on digging For those who won't be saved This is a call to arms Fall into one another This is a call to arms To wrap around each other

