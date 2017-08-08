Shannon Doherty aparece con "sexy estilo parisino" tras finalizar quimioterapia

La batalla de la actriz Shannen Doherty contra el cáncer no ha terminado, sin embargo, poco a poco ha comenzado a presentar mejorías que no la podrían tener más contenta.
La artista de 46 años terminó su tratamiento de quimioterapia y está recuperando su cabello, por lo cual decidió mostrar al mundo su actual imagen.
“Si, él realiza los mejores cortes de pelo, pero el verdadero placer es absorber su positividad y energía”, escribió la protagonista de Charmed sobre su peluquero Anh Co tran. “Gracias por el ‘sexy corte parisino"”, señaló.
La intérprete también agregó que estaba feliz de volver a sentirse un poco más femenina, tras dos años de haber estado calva o con cortes masculinos.
Recordemos que la artista batalló contra un cáncer de mamas que la tuvo en una delicada situación de salud. En abril pasado anunció que la enfermedad se encontraba en remisión.
“Momentos. Pasan. Hoy fue y es un momento”, escribió la actriz. “¿Qué significa remisión? Escuché esa palabra y no tengo idea cómo reaccionar. ¿Buenas noticias? SI. Sobrecogida. SI. Ahora más espera”, agregó.
Según la actriz, los próximos cinco años son cruciales para vencer la enfermedad y dice estar preparada para seguir luchando.
Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait. In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now…. remission. I'm going to just breathe. #cancerslayer
Have I mentioned how much I hate needles? This was prep for today's petscan. I don't care how much a person has been poked and prodded, it never gets easier. @kurtiswarienko tells me I have a high threshold for pain but I don't see it that way. Here's the thing…. even with positive results, it's the next five years that determine so much. So, let's see how today turns out and then day by day. Live life to the fullest. Cherish every second. Love fiercely. And thank God for every second. I'll keep you all posted and thank you for your positive energy and prayers. 💕 and yes…. that is a puff ball on top of my head. Just happy it's growing!!
Thank you Vantage Oncology and Dr Leslie Botnick. Thank you to all that work there, especially Anna,Vince, Mike (pictured here) and Jackie. And a big thank you to Maggie. Everyday you rotated around me, I knew you were zapping the last of those pesky micro cells lingering behind. Here's hoping I never see you again sweet Maggie!!! #lovethiscrew #cancerslayer