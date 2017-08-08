temas del día
Shannon Doherty aparece con "sexy estilo parisino" tras finalizar quimioterapia

@theshando
La batalla de la actriz Shannen Doherty contra el cáncer no ha terminado, sin embargo, poco a poco ha comenzado a presentar mejorías que no la podrían tener más contenta.

La artista de 46 años terminó su tratamiento de quimioterapia y está recuperando su cabello, por lo cual decidió mostrar al mundo su actual imagen.

“Si, él realiza los mejores cortes de pelo, pero el verdadero placer es absorber su positividad y energía”, escribió la protagonista de Charmed sobre su peluquero Anh Co tran. “Gracias por el ‘sexy corte parisino"”, señaló.

La intérprete también agregó que estaba feliz de volver a sentirse un poco más femenina, tras dos años de haber estado calva o con cortes masculinos.

Recordemos que la artista batalló contra un cáncer de mamas que la tuvo en una delicada situación de salud. En abril pasado anunció que la enfermedad se encontraba en remisión.

“Momentos. Pasan. Hoy fue y es un momento”, escribió la actriz. “¿Qué significa remisión? Escuché esa palabra y no tengo idea cómo reaccionar. ¿Buenas noticias? SI. Sobrecogida. SI. Ahora más espera”, agregó.

Según la actriz, los próximos cinco años son cruciales para vencer la enfermedad y dice estar preparada para seguir luchando.

