Janice: la versión musculosa de Jennifer Lopez que todos confunden con la cantante

Janice Garay, más conocida como “Jay” es una mujer fisicoculturista de Houston (Texas, Estados Unidos) que trabaja día a día en mantener su musculosa apariencia con duros ejercicios, dietas y determinación. Esto la ha llevado a obtener distintos premios en su disciplina, la que muestra con orgullo en Instagram a sus 86 mil seguidores.

Sin embargo, Jay no sólo es conocida por ser una gran deportista, sino que además sorprende a miles de personas por su notable parecido con la cantante Jennifer Lopez.

No sólo se peina como la artista de 47 años y usa unos aros similares, Jay también comparte rasgos faciales muy semejantes a los de JLo, tal como los pómulos, nariz, boca, ojos…. bueno, gran parte de su rostro.

La joven deportista está al tanto de este parecido, y suele compartir imágenes de Jennifer, comparándolas con algunas suyas. “Si La Roca y JLo tuvieran una hermana, ella luciría algo así”, dice un “meme” que Jay “no pudo evitar compartir”. “Me vi obligada a ‘repostearlo’ porque era demasiado divertido”, escribe la deportista.

Hasta el momento, “La diva del Bronx” no se ha pronunciado respecto a su “gemela perdida” a pesar que Jay -y miles de fanáticos- la han etiquetado en sus fotos. ¿Crees que se parecen?

#Repost ✨& here we go again with the memes….. 🤣🤣🤣💓✨ This is too funny! @jlo #jlo #jenniferlopez #memes #jlomeme

A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N🖤 (@jayfromhouston) on

