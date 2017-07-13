Janice: la versión musculosa de Jennifer Lopez que todos confunden con la cantante

Janice Garay, más conocida como “Jay” es una mujer fisicoculturista de Houston (Texas, Estados Unidos) que trabaja día a día en mantener su musculosa apariencia con duros ejercicios, dietas y determinación. Esto la ha llevado a obtener distintos premios en su disciplina, la que muestra con orgullo en Instagram a sus 86 mil seguidores.
Sin embargo, Jay no sólo es conocida por ser una gran deportista, sino que además sorprende a miles de personas por su notable parecido con la cantante Jennifer Lopez.
The road to success is a very long road. Your not going to see too many friends. It's only YOU with your shadow. Once you get there many people will love you. Also MANY people will HATE you. Because your success is a HUGE spotlight, shining on their failures. 🌟🙏🏾💓🤷🏽♀️💪🏽🤘🏽#SpreadLoveNotHate #PositiveVibesHere #YouGiveMeMotivationToGoHARDER #GettingBetter #ProCardChasing #ILoveTheHaters #KeepMakingMeShineBaby 🌟🌟🌟
You NEVER have to prove yourself to anyone. You know exactly what you're doing and how focused you are on accomplishing your goals. Just because you don't share it, doesn't mean your life isn't popping off. You can have so many things going on for you and people will never know. In the age where everything is so public, it's refreshing to keep things private. Don't ever feel the need to be accepted or belong. Keep living your life. 🙌🏽💓✨#MyHeartIsInLA #GrindNEVERStops #CaliforniaDreaming #ProCardChasing
I love TOUGH situations, it makes me STRONGER! Don't choose for an EASY life, it will NEVER make you STRONGER! 🙏🏾💓💪🏽They always say to me that I look "TIRED" well yeah because I'm out here working 24/7! I'm a single mother, i do have a daughter, don't forget that! Training, studying, working nights and being A MOM while chasing my dreams! & still open for more jobs to make extra money!!! The grind in me will NEVER STOP! 💯 this is temporary, god has big things in store for me , I FEEL IT! 🙏🏾💓#GRINDBabyGirl #Driven #Focused #NeverSTOPWOrking #WhatIsSleep #MillionaireMindset #Driven #ambitious #billionairemindset #selfie #iphone7plus #apple
No sólo se peina como la artista de 47 años y usa unos aros similares, Jay también comparte rasgos faciales muy semejantes a los de JLo, tal como los pómulos, nariz, boca, ojos…. bueno, gran parte de su rostro.
La joven deportista está al tanto de este parecido, y suele compartir imágenes de Jennifer, comparándolas con algunas suyas. “Si La Roca y JLo tuvieran una hermana, ella luciría algo así”, dice un “meme” que Jay “no pudo evitar compartir”. “Me vi obligada a ‘repostearlo’ porque era demasiado divertido”, escribe la deportista.
Hasta el momento, “La diva del Bronx” no se ha pronunciado respecto a su “gemela perdida” a pesar que Jay -y miles de fanáticos- la han etiquetado en sus fotos. ¿Crees que se parecen?