El brillante maquillaje que dejó a Jessica Alba con el rostro "desfigurado"

Aunque ya no tiene la fama de antes, la actriz Jessica Alba (36) sigue siendo una de las mujeres más bellas de Hollywood. Quizás por ello es que impactó tanto la imagen de la artista con el rostro desfigurado.
Hace algunos días aparecieron en redes sociales dos fotos de la protagonista de Good Luck Chuck con la cara ensangrentada y llena de cortes.
La imagen se veía tan real, que algunos aseguraron que la actriz había sido víctima de algún tipo de violencia, pero no podían estar más alejados de la realidad.
Las fotos pertenecían a la cinta The Killer Inside Me, donde trabajó con el afamado maquillador Richard Redlefsen, quien es capaz de dejar irreconocible a una persona si se lo propone.
Redlefsen es reconocido por su trabajo en Star Trek (2009), Batman vs Superman: El Origen de la Justicia (2016) y Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006).
En tanto, recordemos que tras su boom en Hollywood, la carrera de Alba se desplomó, por lo que fundó una compañía de belleza llamada Honest Beauty.
*THIS IS MAKEUP* Facial scar makeup on Jessica Alba from The Killer Inside Me. Prosthetics provided by Alterian Inc. Application by Richard Redlefsen #specialeffects #specialfxmakeup #specialmakeupfx #specialeffectsmakeup #specialmakeupeffects #siliconemakeup #siliconeprosthetic #siliconeprosthetics #siliconefxmakeup #scars #fxmakeup #fxartist #effectmakeupartist #effectsmakeup #makeup #makeupfx #makeupartist #mua #mu #sfx #sfxmu #sfxmua #sfxartist #prosthetic #prosthetics #prostheticfx #prostheticmakeup #prostheticeffects #prostheticmakeupfx #prostheticeffectsmakeup @alterianinc
Mira aquí otros trabajos del maquillador
Mark Twain likeness makeup in this issue of Makeup Artist Magazine. Big thank you Michael Key for the opportunity to be on the cover and an article. Beautiful photographs by Deverill Weekes. Big thank you's to all involved. Application by Richard Redlefsen and big thank you's to Adam Bailey for helping me out. Jeff Miller for always being a great model. Vincent Van Dyke and VVD FX for all the great casting and moulding work. Sasha Camacho for the beautiful lace pieces and refronting the wig. Jessica Nelson for the great lenses and Zach Ripps for lens application. Clare Corsick big thanks for getting me such a deal on the wig. Wardrobe by Franco!! Mostly my wife Anna and Lilly my loves!!! #marktwain #samuelclemens #liknessmakeups #notabadtestmakeup #imatsnyc #imats2017 #makeup #makeupfx #prostheticsmakeup #prostheticfx #specialmakeupfx #nyc #goodtimes #specialeffects #specialfx #siliconemakeup @zannyzach
Mouthless makeup from A Quiet Kind of Love. Application by Richard Redlefsen. Thom Floutz did all the applications for the film, I filled in for him on the last day of shooting. Appliances provided by Vincent Van Dyke and VVD Fx. This is a practical prosthetic makeup not a photoshopped image. #specialfxmakeup #specialmakeupfx #specialeffectsmakeup #specialmakeupeffects #silicone #siliconemakeup #siliconeprosthetics #setlife #onset #fx #fxmakeup #makeup #makeupfx #makeupartist #makeupeffects #makeupfxartist #makeupeffectsartist #effectsmakeup #nomouth #mouthless #prosthetics #prostheticmakeup #prostheticmakeupfx
You'll shoot your eye out kid!!! Gas station zombie Stevie with arrow in the brain from Resident Evil: Extinction. Application by Richard Redlefsen. Appliances and arrow rig provided by PTD. #makeup #makeupfx #makeupart #makeupartist #prosthetics #prostheticmakeup #prostheticfxmakeup #prostheticmakeupfx #prostheticeffectsmakeup #zombie #zombies #zombieapocalypse #sfx #sfxmu #sfxmua #sfxartist #sfxmakeup #umbrellacorporation #foamlatex #foamlatexmakeup #undeadarmy #undead #fx #fxmakeup #fxzombie #fxzombiemakeup
The Killer from Coffin Baby. Slightly different angle than a previous post. Application paint and detailing by Richard Redlefsen. Appliances and hardware supplied by American Makeup FX shop. #creatures #creaturemakeup #creepy #foamlatex #foamlatexmakeup #specialfxmakeup #specialmakeupfx #specialeffectsmakeup #makeup #makeupfx #makeupart #makeupartist #makeupartistry #makeupfxartist #makeupeffectsartist #sfx #sfxmu #sfxartist #sfxmakeup #setlife #onset #creatures #creaturemakeup #prosthetics #prostheticmakeup #prostheticfxmakeup #prostheticmakeupfx #prostheticeffectsmakeup #prostheticfxmakeup #coffinbaby