El brillante maquillaje que dejó a Jessica Alba con el rostro "desfigurado"

*THIS IS MAKEUP* Facial scar makeup on Jessica Alba from The Killer Inside Me. Prosthetics provided by Alterian Inc. Application by Richard Redlefsen #specialeffects #specialfxmakeup #specialmakeupfx #specialeffectsmakeup #specialmakeupeffects #siliconemakeup #siliconeprosthetic #siliconeprosthetics #siliconefxmakeup #scars #fxmakeup #fxartist #effectmakeupartist #effectsmakeup #makeup #makeupfx #makeupartist #mua #mu #sfx #sfxmu #sfxmua #sfxartist #prosthetic #prosthetics #prostheticfx #prostheticmakeup #prostheticeffects #prostheticmakeupfx #prostheticeffectsmakeup @alterianinc

