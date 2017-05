Actor Chris Pratt ofrece disculpas en lengua de señas a discapacitados en Instagram

Had a great time greeting fans from Tokyo. These magical lot were dressed up like he Guardians. Moments like this you realize how much a movie can mean to people around the world. I can't believe I get to be one of the stars bringing this movie to the screen. I've been crying a lot on this tour. Because, you know… they just can't get my latte right. And I try to tel them "Peruvian breast milk!" How hard is that?still nothing. Urrrrgh. But seriously… The reason I've been routinely breaking down like a baby child is my overwhelming gratitude to @jamesgunn And I'm not even drinking so we're talking about authentic tears. I can't wait for the world to know my secret. #gotgvol2 is unlike any other movie in cinematic history. Up there with Godfather2 for greatest sequel of all time. And is far and away the greatest spectacle film ever. If you don't have tix, link in my bio, probably gonna be sold out if not already. If not no biggie, you'll see it eventually. 😊🙏🙌♥️👆

