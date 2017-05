Duques de Cambridge exigen $1000 millones a revista que publicó fotos en topless de Kate

The Duke and Duchess visited the beautiful Trocadéro in Paris this morning, which looks out onto the Eiffel Tower. Their Royal Highnesses attended a "Les Voisins in Action" event, highlighting the strong ties between British and French young people 🇫🇷🇬🇧 #RoyalVisitParis

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:02am PDT