Steve Alexy, el fisicoculturista con parálisis cerebral que es furor en Instagram

Testing out my new wrist straps from @blvdofgod Arm day is my favorite lifting day!! Who am I kidding, everyday workout is my favorite!! Embrace the grind and anything is possible!! With @fitnessrebelva #anytimefitnesssuffolk #on1eclothing #anytimefitness #flexwithalexy #goat #ocb #blvdofgod #cerebralpalsy #armday

A post shared by The Real Steve Alexy Account (@steve_alexy_bb) on Sep 20, 2017 at 8:47am PDT