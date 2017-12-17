Chile run-off election: Alejandro Guillier concedes

Chilean independent senator and former presidential candidate, Alejandro Guillier, conceded this Sunday after losing the presidency to former head of State and market-friendly businessman, Sebastián Piñera.

Mr Guillier stated that, even though he lost, he was proud of the country’s democracy and its electoral system.

“Once again Chileans have gone to the polls and have decided to choose its destiny through the popular vote”, Guillier said.

He also praised the day as a whole and said that Chile has a solid democracy. He also informed that he already called the president-elect to congratulate him.

During a speech at his campaign headquarters, Mr Guillier addressed his supporters and thanked all those who believed his program, people who -he hoped- could manage to understand the result and build a new democratic, solidary option for Chile based “on freedom, equality and opportunities”.

Mr Guillier accepted that the result was a defeat, but he highlighted that “defeats are when you learn the most”.

He stated that the as-of-March-2018 opposition will have to work to renew their leadership as well as listening more to the public.

“Chile has given a sign we have to respect”, the senator said in front of his supporters and the press and he assured that both him and his family vow to keep working “for the Chile we believe in”, he finished.