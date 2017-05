Tom Morello recordó a Víctor Jara en concierto en Chile de Prophets of Rage

Representing for one of my all time heroes #VictorJara. He was the "Bob Dylan Of Latin America," hugely popular for his excellent catalog of songs, many of which had social justice themes. After the CIA backed fascist coup against the democratically elected socialist government of #SalvadorAllende in 1973 'dissidents' were rounded up and warehoused in Santiago Stadium. Victor was recognized and the fascists smashed his hands to bloody pulps with a hammer, laughed, and said "Now try to play one of your communist songs!" Defiantly Victor stood before the assembled prisoners/dissidents and sang his last song. He was murdered by the fascists shortly thereafter. No one has ever been brought to justice for the crime. He's a legend and hero throughout the Third World and you should check out his music. #justiciaforvictorjara @prophetsofrage

